Editorial: The pandemic as a teacher

Chennai :

The beginning of March 2022 marks the third year of the pandemic. Just two years ago, we were all waking up to another day, going about our daily chores and socialising on the weekends without an inkling of the damage that would be wreaked in the blink of an eye. Even though epidemiologists had alerted at the fag-end of 2019 that an airborne virus which originated in Wuhan was spreading at an alarming rate, posing severe health concerns, none could have imagined that we were at the brink of possibly the most devastating healthcare crisis in recent memory.





India is one of the nations that has borne a significant brunt of the coronavirus contagion – of the sixty lakh fatalities recorded worldwide – 5 lakh deaths took place in our country, i.e. one in every 12 fatalities. And that’s just the official count, as thousands of other deaths have gone unrecorded owing to procedural slips. And of the 45.8 cr cases of COVID that have been recorded globally, India accounts for roughly 10% of the volume – 4.3 crore cases. Putting these numbers into context requires us to come to terms with the human cost of this tragedy. Lakhs of families have found their lives upended in the aftermath of the loss of a breadwinner or the loss of income.





But the pandemic was also a period that entailed unprecedented learning and adaptation, the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades together – checking for masking and sanitising, Work-From-Home, e-learning, e-tailing and more. The nation had gone into a lockdown overnight in an attempt to stunt the contagion. While many considered it to be a timely intervention that prevented further loss of life, it also exposed chinks in the armour of our economy. The hardships endured by migrant workers came into sharp focus as families traversed thousands of kilometres on foot, in the absence of ration cards, relief, or even social security.





On the bright side, India’s government, both on the Central and State levels deserve plaudits for the manner in which the vaccine roll-out was implemented. Less than nine months into the pandemic, our entrepreneurs and pharma majors had not only tied up with reputed vaccine makers globally, but devised their own formula to manufacture these vaccines indigenously, which helped us achieve critical mass in record times. How India embarked upon inoculation for its millions is a case study worth examining.





We also cannot ignore the selfless service of healthcare and frontline workers, from doctors to medical technicians to food delivery staff, conservancy workers and more, who made life easier in these harsh times. The pandemic was also a period when one had to introspect the nature of one’s job – and ascertain whether he or she was an essential worker or part of the non-essential labour force.





What this pandemic has done is offer us some perspective on things that really mattered – family, friends, partners and our social circles. There is an understanding of how important every contributor in the economic life cycle is, and how it’s essential that those with the means and the power, do their best to ensure that those without, do not fall through the cracks. Ideas such as One Nation One Ration Card have been implemented, we are making baby steps towards universal, affordable and quality healthcare; although we are far from universal basic income.





People who get dirt under their fingernails while working, need to be paid better, and that includes a huge section of the labour force. It might take a village to raise a child, but in our case, if the people and the government have learned our lessons right, it takes a pandemic to raise a nation.