Cabinet nod for Indian Antarctica Bill

New Delhi :

The Indian Antarctica Bill, piloted by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is also expected to help India fulfil its obligations under the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources of 1982 and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty of 1998.





The bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.





The Indian Antarctic programme, which began in 1981, has completed 40 scientific expeditions and built three permanent research base stations in Antarctica -- Dakshin Gangotri (1983), Maitri (1988) and Bharati (2012).