Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi :

Congratulations to Shri @BhagwantMann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.





Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.