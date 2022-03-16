Medical interns to work at Bengal govt colleges: Mamata tells students from Ukraine

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday interacted with students from Bengal who recently returned from war-torn Ukraine.
"Don't be depressed or upset. For medical interns, state govt will allow them to start internship at govt medical colleges, will also be given a stipend," she said.
For engineering students, the Bengal government will arrange for their education in the State at a nominal cost. For 4th, 5th&6th year students, we'll write to medical counselling committee that they be allowed to practice here, Chief Minister Banerjee added while interacting with Ukraine-returnee students
