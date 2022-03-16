Medical interns to work at Bengal govt colleges: Mamata tells students from Ukraine

Chennai :

"Don't be depressed or upset. For medical interns, state govt will allow them to start internship at govt medical colleges, will also be given a stipend," she said.





For engineering students, the Bengal government will arrange for their education in the State at a nominal cost. For 4th, 5th&6th year students, we'll write to medical counselling committee that they be allowed to practice here, Chief Minister Banerjee added while interacting with Ukraine-returnee students