Bhagwant Mann sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister in Khatkar Kalan

Chennai :

Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann has been sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister. He is the first non-Congress and non-BJP CM of Punjab.





He was administered the oath of office by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





After the poll results indicated at an AAP win, Mann said he would take oath at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Bhagat Singh.





Shortly after the swearing-in Mann thanked the people and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He appealed to the MLAs to not get arrogant and to respect even those who didn't vote for them.





AAP registered a landmark victory, clinching 92 of the 117 seats.