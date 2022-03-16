Bailout package: SL Min leaves for India

New Delhi :

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Tuesday left for Delhi to ink a fresh $1 billion bailout package with India, amid a crippling economic meltdown staring at the island nation. Rajapaksa left for India for a two-day official visit for crucial talks with the Indian Government. During the visit, Rajapaksa will discuss the $1 billion loan that is expected to fund the country’s fuel, food and medicine imports, the Finance Ministry here said.



