Editorial: Bleeding out from a thousand cuts

New Delhi :

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal had articulated earlier this week what has been at the back of the mind of many Congressmen all over the country – the “leadership is in cuckoo land”. All political parties have their ups and downs, their moments in the sun and their time in the shadows, but the Congress is gripped by something that has little to do with the normal vicissitudes of fortune. If it seems gripped by a death wish, it is a result of a complete failure of the leadership to acknowledge political reality, to take corrective measures, and to stop weakening the party by making inept changes and promoting inner-party factionalism and discord.





India’s grand old party on Tuesday had sought the resignations of the five Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Congress (interim) President Sonia Gandhi had made this decision in the aftermath of humiliating losses in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. Among those who have been asked to throw in their towels is Navjot Singh Sidhu. The cricketer-turned-politician was appointed as the Punjab PCC chief only in July last year, and had locked horns with the then Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.





The Congress’ abject performance in the elections is more than another setback. It is a chapter in the story of its continued marginalisation in the nation’s affairs. Having ruled India almost unchallenged in the first three decades of its democracy, the party faced its first major challenge from the amalgamation of socialist and caste-based parties in the north. The rise of the BJP was the next major challenge, with the Congress losing out almost invariably when the two were locked in a straight contest.





The recent election suggests there is a problem from an altogether different quarter – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which trounced the Congress in Punjab and made a small but significant entry into Goa. It is too early to say whether the AAP replaces Congress as the main alternative to the BJP, but there is no ruling this out either. The forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh will be a small test of this possibility; also keenly watched will be the election in Gujarat, where the AAP will portray itself as a more cogent and effective counter to the BJP.





Should there be a leadership change? The arguments in favour are strong, given Sonia Gandhi’s reluctance to continue as Congress (interim) President and Rahul Gandhi’s prolonged unwillingness to wear the mantle. As for Priyanka Gandhi, her political astuteness needs to be called seriously in question given her clumsy and ham-handed interventions in Punjab. As expected, the Congress Working Committee, packed with acolytes and hangers on, did what was expected to – reject a suggestion that the Gandhi family step down and affirm a continued faith in their leadership. It is a pity that the G23, that group of Congressmen who have been pressing for the revitalisation of the party, have received little sympathy and support. The Congress, as MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out, is worth “reviving and reforming” and ready for the ushering in of “comprehensive changes”.





But, too many senior Congressmen lack the boldness and vision to undertake such a task, being too wedded to the idea that they must be led by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family. The problem with maintaining the status quo is that it has resulted, over the years, in a situation where the party is bleeding with a succession of small and big cuts, some of them self-inflicted. The important thing is to take swift measures to prevent it from bleeding out.