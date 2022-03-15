Tax cut for 'The Kashmir Files': What's happening in non-BJP states?

Chennai :

More BJP-ruled states on Monday made 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free, even as a war of words broke out between the saffron party and its rivals on the issue of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.





While Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already made the movie free of entertainment tax, four new states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Goa announced to follow suit, as demands grew to make it free of the levy all over the country.





What's happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh?





The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan seems to be in a fix regarding the film 'The Kashmir Files' as a few Congress leaders have raised a demand to make the film tax-free while the others have warned against the move or else stay prepared for a protest.





Senior Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma has raised a demand that the film should be made tax free. He said he would write to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding that the film be made tax free in the state as it shows how the Pandits have been subjected to atrocities in Kashmir.





BJP leader Rajendra Rathod argued that many Kashmiri Pandits who have fled the Valley after being victims of violence now reside in Rajasthan. To apply a soothing balm to their wounds, this film should be made tax free so that the public can know the reality.





A BJP MLA on Monday alleged in the Chhattisgarh Assembly that the Congress government doesn't want people to watch 'The Kashmir Files' movie in large numbers and pressuring cinema halls to not sell all tickets to restrict footfalls, a charge refuted by the ruling party as baseless.





This movie has shown the reality and pain of Kashmir Pandits and everybody in the country wants to see it, but this state government is murdering the right to freedom of expression , senior BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal said in Zero Hour.





The film is being screened in three cinema halls in Chhattisgarh but tickets are not being sold in enough numbers under pressure from the state government, he said. "Theatre owners have been displaying housefull boards after selling just 10-15 tickets," Agrawal claimed.









Released last week, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s and has been written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.