UGC releases guidelines for setting up Research and Development Cell in HEIs

Chennai :

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for the establishment of Research and Development Cell (RDC) in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).





The commission in its guidelines said the main objective is to create an organisational structure with role-based functions of RDC, formulate Research Policy for the HEIs, identify thrust areas of research, and form related cluster groups, frontline teams, and consortia of researchers.





The UGC also said that RDC will also create enabling provisions in research policies for recruitment of research personnel, procurement of equipment, and financial management with adequate autonomy to the Principal Investigator(s) and disseminate research outcomes to stakeholders and the public at large.





Accordingly, the establishment of RDC in HEIs would help create a research ecosystem for reliable, impactful, and sustained research output. The essential elements of such an ecosystem, viz., generation of knowledge and facilitation of research, innovation, and technology development for industrial and societal benefits, are addressed by human resource (researcher and faculty), intellectual capital (knowledge and skills), governance (regulation and policies) and financial resources (funding and grants).





The research governance will have a Research Advisory Council (RAC) headed by the Vice-Chancellor, Principal or his/her nominee as the apex body of RDC. The Director, nominated by Vice-Chancellor among the researchers from the university, will head various committees to drive the governance.





The activities of RDC will be mentored and monitored by various committees for devising research models, technology, appraisal, foresight and review functions, mediating sectoral R&D progress, and IPR protection.





RDC in each HEI will act as a facilitator for networking and collaborative research with other national and international institutions working in inter-disciplinary, trans-disciplinary, and multidisciplinary research areas.





HEIs need to establish collaborations, teams, partnerships, and combined ventures for joint research activities through clustering institutions and organisations to facilitate the exchange of students, scholars, and faculty.





UGC chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, in a circular, said that to facilitate its effective implementation, the Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of Colleges are requested to take appropriate action for the establishment of the RDC as per the guidelines.