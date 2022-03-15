Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case: Perarivalan released after 32 years on bail

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.
Chennai:
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case convict Perarivalan aka Arivu was released after more than 30 years of imprisonment today on bail. The Supreme Court has on last week granted bail to him, who has been in the jail for the last 32 years.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory.
The top court was hearing the plea of 47-year-old Perarivalan seeking suspension of his life sentence in the case till the MDMA probe is completed.
