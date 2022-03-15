Verdict on Hijab row: Top quotes from Karnataka High Court

Chennai :

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on Hijab and dismissed various petitions challenging Hijab ban in various educational institutions.





The controversy which has created a massive uproar in Karnataka, came to the fore in December 2021 when the govt pre-university college in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms and some students raised an uproar against it as they were not allowed to enter the classrooms.









Here are the top quotes from Karnataka High Court delivered by a 3-judge bench today:





* Prescription of school uniforms is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights





* Wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of Essential Religious Practices in the Islamic faith





* The government has the power to issue impugned government order dated February 5, 2022, and no case is made out for its invalidation





* All these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and accordingly are dismissed. In view of the dismissal of the writ petition, all the pending applications fell into insignificance and are accordingly disposed of