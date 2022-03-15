Art initiative turning its gaze on femininity

Chennai :

The month of March is going to be a special one at The Art Platform (TAP) India which debuted in the art world last year. The portal aims at bringing together a collective of galleries from across India, using technology to bridge the distance between the collector and art. This entire month they will host a programme titled, Ooh Elle 2022, celebrating women in art as their special ode to the femininity. The event will primarily be on the social media space.





“We will feature some of the biggest names from the Indian art world as well as young emerging artists through our initiative. The focus is on three outstanding women artists — Anjolie Ela Menon, Arpita Singh and Nasreen Mohammadi. Additionally, every day we will have an exhibition of works celebrating the female form, courtesy the male gaze. Artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, MV Dhurandhar, MF Husain, Laxma Goud, Redappa Naidu, Sakti Burman, Bikash Bhattacharya, Sunil Das, Sanat Kar, and Pradeep Maitro,” says Sharan Apparao from TAP India.





“On our Instagram handle we will showcase special artworks of ‘The Woman (Elle)’ as admired, eulogised and painted by male artists. In our stories, we will present over 50 artists over the month, and close to 200 artworks with something new each and every day,” adds Sharan.





Additionally, there is going to be March TapTalks that will host a discussion of women entrepreneurs in the art world, so keep an eye on their website, too.











