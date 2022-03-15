Editorial: Leave no one behind

Chennai :

In the midst of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine, a sliver of humanity came into full view over the past few days. As students and citizens made a dash for the nearest exit out of the conflict zone, a few kindred spirits have chosen to stick by the mantra, leave no one behind, and that includes their furry friends – companions who served as a source of comfort in good and bad times.





Students like Rishabh Kaushik, who refused to abandon his pet dog Malibu, brought him along from Kharkiv two weeks back. Similarly, Arya Aldrin from Kerala, walked 20-kms to the Romanian border accompanied by her five month old Siberian Husky Zaira. And Vimal, a medico from Tamil Nadu, also managed to get his three cats along with him safely back to India. What worked in their favour was an unprecedented move on part of India. The Ministry for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said that as a one-time exemption, the formalities pertaining to the export of pets into India were being relaxed for Indians returning home from Ukraine.





The Centre’s stance on students and their pets stands in stark contrast to how we treat our pets in the country. With as many as 79.9 mn homeless cats and dogs living on the streets or in shelters, India has the highest levels of abandonment, as compared to the US, China and Germany. In the State of Pet Homelessness Index released last year, India had an overall index tally of 2.4 out of 10. Interestingly, during the pandemic and lockdowns, many had found a reason to bring home an animal, to make the isolation bearable.





While two-thirds of pet parents had a newfound appreciation for their pets, 60% people felt they were up to the challenge of adopting an animal. But the need for owning a pet was offset by ground realities involving limitations of living on rent in residential colonies, where there are restrictions against ownership of animals by tenants. Owning a dog or a cat is not a passive activity, and takes an investment of financial resources, vis-a-vis feeding, health checks and fitness routines. The notion of paying for boarding the animals during a holiday, or even starting a family is adequate to push the four legged creature out of the orbit of priorities.





Right after the pandemic subsided, shelters globally brimmed over with returnees, as there was no one to take care of the animal since owners were called back to office, and the kids back to school. Relinquishment levels are higher in India than on a global level as 50% current and previous owners confessed they have abandoned a pet in the past. The global average on this metric is 28%. About 34% of people said they have abandoned a dog on the street, while 32% have abandoned a cat.





There are systemic challenges that make it hard for Indians to raise a pet. There is a lower number of veterinarians per capita. There are also cultural barriers to the ownership of a pet, low awareness on responsible breeding practices, and stigmas surrounding street dogs and cats. Thankfully, cities like Chennai and Hyderabad lead the way in mainstreaming pet ownership.





Last year in January, the Chennai Corporation launched online registration for pet licences in an attempt to keep tabs on the number of licensed pets in the city. The parents of such pets can in turn present this licence to neighbours as a proof of vaccination and deworming, if disputes arise. Just about 1,000-1,500 dogs get licenced annually, which is about 15% of the total dogs in the city. Similarly, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has decided to slap a Rs 50,000 fine on any dog owners without a licence for their pets. Law enforcement aside, it must be realised that caring for a sentient creature is a lifetime’s commitment, and not an accessory that can be discarded when it outgrows its cuteness.