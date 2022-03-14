International kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab

Chandigarh :

International kabbadi player Sandeep Singh from Nangal Ambiyan village was shot dead by assailants during a match at Malian village in Jalandhar district on Monday.





At least 20 bullets were pumped into his head and chest. The disturbing video of the crime went viral.





A former captain of the Indian kabaddi team, Sandeep hailed from Nangal Ambian village in Shahkot. He is survived by his wife and two sons, who are currently in England, where he was settled.