Hijab verdict: Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru till March 21

Bangalore :

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court verdict on the hijab matter on Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday issued prohibitory orders, banning any gatherings, protests, as well as celebrations of any type in any public place of the city for 7 days, between March 15 and March 21.





Since the issue involved rules regarding uniforms in schools and colleges and their enforcement, various types of reactions after pronouncement of the judgement can not be ruled out.





In order to maintain public order in the city it is appropriate to issue prohibitory orders, the Police Commissioner said in his order.





Ahead of Karnataka High Court verdict on Hijab row, Dakshina Kannada DC orders holiday in all schools & colleges for tomorrow (Mar 15)



External exams will happen as per schedule but internal exams of all schools & colleges will be postponed: Dr Rajendra KV, DC, Dakshina Kannada — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022





The special three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will pronounce the judgement on Tuesday morning with the matter being listed in the first half of the day. The three judge bench, which also comprises Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, had reserved judgement after hearing arguments and counter-arguments in daily hearings.