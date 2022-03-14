Mon, Mar 14, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ to be tax free in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Published: Mar 14,202212:30 PM by PTI

Updated: Mar 14,202212:34 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced making the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax free in Karnataka.

Bangalore:
The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists.

“Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,” Bommai tweeted.

Besides, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to make the movie tax-free. 

