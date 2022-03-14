‘The Kashmir Files’ to be tax free in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bangalore :

The film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley by Islamic extremists.





“Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka,” Bommai tweeted.





Besides, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh governments have also decided to make the movie tax-free.