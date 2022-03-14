Jaishankar to make statement on Ukraine issue in Parliament tomorrow

Chennai :

The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is scheduled to issue a statement regarding Ukraine in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha tomorrow.





Opposition leaders also are expected to make a statement from the government on further evacuation of Indian nations stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.





India has been making tremendous efforts in evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine city that has been affected by Russian shelling in the past few weeks and has brought back over 17,100 or more now.





The war in the city of Ukraine has entered the third day with Russia's continuous shelling and airstrikes on the city. On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi held yet another high-level meeting on the crisis.





On Monday, it was reported that around 35 people are killed in an attack by the Russians on a facility that served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries supporting its defense.