Second part of Budget session convenes today amid tense political situation

Chennai :

The second part of the Parliamentary Budget Session series began today. Opposition parties stated that the issues regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and reduction in interest rates on workers' futures deposits will be up for discussion.





The first part of the Budget session began on January 29 when President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of the two and on the same day, the economic budget was filed.





On the 1st of February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget. The resolution was passed thanking the President for the speech was debated. The debate was ended with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply and the second part of the session was shifted to Feb 13.





Obtaining Parliamentary approval for the Budget and presenting the Budget for Kashmir are the main action plans of the Central government in the session.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for Kashmir in the Lok Sabha evening today. In addition to that, the Constitution Amendment (ST) Bill is also to be tabled and passed for their consideration.





SCHEDULE FOR LOK SABHA & RAJYA SABHA





- Obituary references





- Bills for consideration and passing





* The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022