5 Indian students fatally knocked down in road accident in Canada, 2 injured

Five Indian students were fatally knocked down in an accident near Toronto on Sunday and two others were injured, said Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India to Canada on Monday.





Two other students who were injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. "Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others are in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. @MEAIndia," he tweeted.





Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance. https://t.co/MAkMz0uwJ7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2022





Replying to his tweet, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Toronto will provide all necessary assistance to the families. "Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured," he said.





Officials on the spot said that they were all students from Toronto and Montreal areas and further added that investigation into the crash is underway.