Planet Earth, a trash test dummy

New Delhi :

The red-eared slider turtle was deformed physically owing to the manner in which the plastic casing that is used to carry six-pack tins of beer distorted her shell. Named Peanut as a result of the deformity, she went on to become a mascot for raising awareness on the impact of plastic pollution in wildlife. But lessons from her suffering seem to have been lost in a world where unprecedented quantities of plastic waste are making their way into precious oceanic ecosystems, home to millions of species of marine life.





The production of virgin plastic has risen from 2 mn tons per year in 1950 to 367 mn tons per year in 2020. The number is expected to breach a billion tons by 2050. The leakage of plastic into the living environment has also surged relentlessly, with no signs of abating. Of the estimated 9.2 bn tons of plastic generated between 1951 to 2017, close to 7 mn tons has been designated as waste. Three-fourth of this garbage has been redirected into landfills or left to accumulate in terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The repercussions are potent enough to give anyone who’s concerned about the environment, a heartache for the ages. And it also is the impetus behind a global initiative that flew into action recently.





Last week, as many as 200 nations came together to begin negotiations on an international agreement aimed at tackling the plastic crisis. The UN members have been tasked with creating a framework that will help reduce the accumulation of plastic waste globally. The union is being viewed by experts as one of the most significant environmental actions since the 1989 Montreal Protocol which phased out ozone depleting substances. Activists have argued that the manner in which climate change has its own crusader in the Paris Accord, a binding treaty, might be necessary to control the menace of unregulated plastic waste.





The negotiations are focussed on drafting a global plastics treaty, which will put in place rules pertaining to the manufacturing, consumption and disposal of plastics. World leaders are on a short leash as they have been given time till 2024 to come up with the details of the treaty, as in, defining what elements will be legally binding and the modes through which the deal can be financed. This might be easier said than done, as there are challenges that might spring up.





E-waste is one such emerging threat. Technology giants in a quest to remain relevant and cash-rich, embark on billion dollar advertising drives promising the next best things since sliced bread, but on the digital front. It’s a vicious cycle that cuts down the lifecycle of a product from potentially half a decade to a matter of a year, and at times, even months. Electronic paraphernalia of any and every kind make up the mountains in urban wastelands, scrap yards and landfills across the world.





Apart from the damage to the environment and the animals who ingest the plastic waste, the presence of such dumping yards brings down the value of properties in such regions. Experts have pointed to the role of conservancy workers and waste pickers that are part of the informal economy who can moonlight as the first rung of environmental warriors.





If citizens themselves begin following the mantra of source segregation, the jobs of the waste pickers becomes a lot more efficient as dry wastes can all be diverted to collection centres. Also, it doesn’t take a minute to wash the takeaway containers in which home-delivered meals arrive. Mindful living coupled with a national level policy on plastics with airtight integration, implementation and enforcement could well be the need of the hour.