SKM to hold review meeting in Delhi today

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will hold a meeting here on Monday to review the progress made so far by the Centre on the promises made to farmers, including setting up a panel on MSP, and decide the future course of action.

File photo of Bharat Bandh New Delhi : The closed-door meeting will be held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from 10 am. The SKM had spearheaded a year-long agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. It had suspended the stir on December 9 last year after the government revoked the contentious laws.