More than 17.42 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs

Published: Mar 13,202211:15 AM by ANI

More than 182.65 crore (1,82,65,14,930) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Image Courtesy: ANI
New Delhi: More than 17.42 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses are unutilized and still available with the states and Union Territories, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"More than 182.65 crore (1,82,65,14,930) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 17.42Cr (17,42,45,896) balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," said the Ministry.
 


