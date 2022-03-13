Citizens can self-enumerate online for census

New Delhi :

According to the Census (Amendment) Rules, 2022 issued late on Friday night, the phrase “electronic form” shall have the same meaning as assigned to it in clause (R) of sub-section (1) of section 2 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 -- any information generated, sent, received or stored in media, magnetic, optical, computer memory, micro film, computer generated micro fiche or similar device.





Apart from allowing the provision of online self-enumeration, home visit by the enumerators for collecting census data will continue as in the past. The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The new rules define self-enumeration as “filling-up, completion and submission of census schedule by respondents themselves”.