Senior Karnataka leader walks out of party on eve of CWC meet

New Delhi :

The meeting to take stock of its abysmal performance in the just-concluded election to five states is likely to see fireworks, as the demand to overhaul the party, especially at the top tier that has Rahul Gandhi as the de facto head, is growing louder. The leaders of the group of dissenters known as G-23, who have been demanding an organisational revamp, had met at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the meeting.





These senior functionaries, which include some who were the closest to the Gandhis, had suggested corrective measures after the last round of Assembly polls, which, however, went unheeded. Meanwhile, senior leader CM Ibrahim quit the Congress on Saturday, stating that he has decided to return to JD-S. Though it was factional feud within the Karnataka unit that led to this, the timing could not have been worse for the party, as the State is going to polls in just a year.





There still are a few like Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who admitted organisational weaknesses but maintained that there were no alternatives to the Gandhis, while another senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought “reconfiguration from the bottom” but conspicuously kept silent about the national leadership comprising Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka.