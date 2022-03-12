Delhi shocker: 3-yr-old girl raped, accused held

New Delhi :

Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man for raping a 3-year-old girl child in the national capital, an official said here on Saturday.





According to the official, the incident took place on Friday morning at the Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi after which the girl child was admitted to a nearby hospital. “The 21-year-old accused man has been arrested,” DCP Ghanshyam Bansal told IANS, adding he was known to the victim and used to reside in a nearby shanty.





Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) and 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. “The accused was arrested on the same day of the incident,” the senior official said.





As per latest reports, the condition of the girl is stable and she has also been discharged from the hospital,” the DCP said, adding further investigation is underway.





According to the data compiled by Delhi Police, during the year 2021, as many as 1,969 women were raped in the national capital, 21.69 per cent more than the previous year. In 2020, the figure stood at 1,618.





Not just rape, every figure of crime against women has an upward variation. The molestation of women rose by 17.51 per cent and eve-teasing by 17.51 per cent. However, the Delhi Police termed the rise in figures of crime as “due to conscious policy of Fair and Truthful Registration”.





But even as stringent laws are in place coupled with proactive approach of Delhi Police and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 per cent), molestation of women cases (90.98 per cent) and insult to modesty of women (85.75 per cent), the crime against women still ain’t declining.





One of the surprising reasons is that most of the time, the person committing a heinous crime is known to the victim, as was in the aforementioned case. Shockingly, during the year 2021, in about 98.78 per cent of rape cases, the accused were known to the victim while strangers were involved in only about 1.22 per cent cases.