PM Modi condoles deaths in slum fire in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep condolences at the deaths in a fire tragedy at Gokulpuri in the national capital.
New Delhi:
In a tweet, he described the incident as heart-rending while conveying his condolences to the families of victims.
दिल्ली के गोकुलपुरी में अग्निकांड से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2022
Seven people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
