Yogi’s mail ID created by NSE ex-GOO Subramanian: CBI

New Delhi :

The CBI on Friday claimed that the email-id through which the “mysterious Yogi” guided former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, arrested in the co-location scam, was allegedly created by her favoured Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian, a finding which could lift the veil of the unknown “yogi”.





The central probe agency is also looking into the visit of Subramanian and Ramkrishna to tax haven Seychelles which finds mention in the email exchanges between Ramkrishna and the mysterious yogi, the agency told a special CBI court on Friday.





The CBI probe is now focussing whether the email id rigyajursama@outlook.com allegedly created by Subramanian, also behind bars in the scam, was used by him or someone else was operating the account, they said. The agency also told the special court that Ramkrishna’s and Subramanian’s trip to Seychelles is being looked into.