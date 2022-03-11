India regrets accidental firing of missile which landed in Pakistan

New Delhi :

India on Friday admitted that a missile was accidentally fired from a military base and expressed regret that it landed in Pakistan on March 9. Pakistan Army had held a press conference yesterday saying that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.





The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing. "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile."





"The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. "It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it said.