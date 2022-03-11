'We see no security reasons for students in Russia to leave': Indian Embassy

Chennai :

With the Embassy in India receiving messages from Indian students in Russian universities seeking advice on their continued stay in the country, the embassy has said that it could see no security reasons for students to leave the country.





In a release that was posted on its official Twitter handle, "The embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave. We are in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to safety and security of Indian nationals, including students."





It further stated that certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. "If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so," it added.





On academic programs, the Embassy has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to online distance learning mode. "Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption," it said.