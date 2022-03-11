Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to take oath on March 16

Chennai :

After a thumping victory in the recently held Assembly polls, AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16. He has invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony.





He will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with Kejriwal.





This is Mann's first meeting with Kejriwal after the assembly election results were declared on Thursday.





AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who has been overseeing the party's Punjab affairs, was also present in the meeting.





The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.