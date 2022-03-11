Indian-origin doctor killed after carjackers run him over with his stolen Mercedes

Washington :

A 33-year-old Indian-origin doctor was killed here after carjackers mowed him down while trying to flee with his stolen car, as his girlfriend watched the tragedy unfold in horror, according to US media reports.





On Wednesday, Dr. Rakesh "Rick" Patel of Silver Spring Maryland stepped out of his Mercedes Benz to give his girlfriend a package.





Sensing an opportunity, the carjackers jumped into his car and drove away. He ran after them and managed to get in front of his car.





However, the carjackers ran him down and killed him, as Patel's girlfriend watched in horror, according to 7 News.





Patel was a doctor at MedStar Washington Hospital Centre and was training as a critical care fellow, NBC4 Washington TV reported.





Patel was caring, social and smart, his father, Dr. Rajnikante Patel, told NBC4 Washington TV. His life was taken away for no reason, he said.





I always used to call him my baby, his mother, Charulatta Patel, said. He was the youngest of five children, two of whom also are doctors.





The killing was senseless, Patel's mother added. For what? A car? the NBC4 Washington TV quoted her as saying.





Washington Police have announced a reward of USD 25,000 for details of the carjackers.





On Thursday, police managed to recover the car, but the suspects are still absconding.





Medstar Hospital where Patel worked released a statement saying: "We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel. He served his residency here, had completed a fellowship in Infectious Diseases, and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. Dr. Patel will be greatly missed."