Bribery for luxury case: Sasikala to appear before Karnataka High Court today

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide and ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who was released on Jan 27th last year after serving four years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, is likely to be appearing at Karnataka High Court.





The summon is based on the charges of bribery for providing luxury amenities while she was in jail. Complaints against her say that Sasikala had bribed the prison officials for luxury facilities at the Parappana Agrahara jail for Rs 2 crore.





Based on this complaint, the Prisons Department DIG Rupa had already filed a report regarding the same in 2017.





Along with Sasikala, J Ilavarasi, Anita Krishnakumar, and six others have been ordered to appear in court at 10 am today.