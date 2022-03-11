PM Modi to address Panchayat Mahasammelan, inaugurate Khel Mahakumbh during Gujarat visit

New Delhi :

In a tweet today, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend." On Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office had informed that PM Modi will visit Gujarat on March 11-12, 2022. At around 4 PM on 11th March, Prime Minister will participate in Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan and address the gathering.





Tomorrow, Prime Minister will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 AM. He will also deliver the first Convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. At around 6:30 PM on March 12, Prime Minister will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.





Gujarat has a three-tier Panchayati Raj structure, with 33 district panchayats, 248 taluka panchayats and over 14,500 gram panchayats. 'Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan: Aapnu Gaam, Aapnu Gaurav' will witness participation of more than 1 lakh representatives from the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the State. Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) was set up to meet the need for high quality trained manpower in various wings of policing, criminal justice and correctional administration.





The government set up a national police university named Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University which was established by the Government of Gujarat in 2010. The University commenced its operations on October 1, 2020. Started in 2010 in Gujarat under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh today encompasses 36 general sports and 26 para sports.





Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for 11th Khel Mahakumbh. Khel Mahakumbh has revolutionized the sports ecosystem in Gujarat.





With no age bar, it witnesses the participation of people from across the State who compete in various events over a period of one month. It is a unique confluence of traditional sports like kabaddi, kho-kho, tug of war, yogasana, mallakhambh and modern sports like artistic skating, tennis and fencing.