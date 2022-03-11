Man arrested for false bomb threat at Mumbai University

Mumbai :

A man has been arrested for allegedly making a false bomb blast threat on the campus of Mumbai University, informed Police on Thursday.









"A man called police control room on Wednesday evening and threatened to blow Mumbai University campus within 10 minutes," said a police officer. Police officers reached the spot with a bomb-squad team.





However, after investigation, nothing was found on the spot. "After investigation, we came to the conclusion that bomb threat was false.





We have also arrested the person who made that threat call. His name is Suraj Jadhav. We have arrested him from the Santacruz area of Mumbai," the officer added. FIR has been lodged in the matter. Further probe is underway.