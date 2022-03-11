People buried politics of caste, religion, says ‘monk’ Adityanath on BJP’s victory

Lucknow :

Addressing BJP workers at the party’s state headquarters here as the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the “misleading” campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.





He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs.





“The false propaganda regarding EVMs and election material over the last few days have been rejected.” Adityanath greeted PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.





“The People of UP have buried the dynastic politics and also politics of caste and religion by ensuring victory to the BJP and its allies,” Adityanath, who was the BJP’s face in Uttar Pradesh polls, said.





Continuing with his tirade against the Opposition, he said people have supported the politics of nationalism, security and development. The BJP had gone into the elections with the Apna Dal (Sonelal), led by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Nishad Party headed by MLC Sanjay Nishad.





“The mammoth victory of the party proves that the politics of development and good governance has been blessed by the people of UP. We will take forward our pledge of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (inclusive development),” he said.