AMID SAFFRON SURGE, AAP SWEEPS PUNJAB

New Delhi :

As counting of votes in the Assembly elections to five states continued tonight, Holi came a week early for the BJP as an incumbent government returned to power in UP after over three decades with the saffron party riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s effective implementation of welfare policies to create a “new history”.





The spectacular rise of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)outside its Delhi turf with an unprecedented mandate in Punjab and a toehold in Goa by bagging two seats also foretells a big likely churn in the opposition camp.





“Poll results highlight people’s stamp of strong approval for BJP’s pro-poor pro-active governance,” Modi said in his address to jubilant party workers at the party headquarters in Delhi. “Those who look at UP through prism of caste insult it; people of state repeatedly voted for politics of development since 2014.”





The outcome of the Assembly polls held over February and March and seen as a barometer of people’s mood also saw the Congress’ epitaph written on the electoral battlefield. Belying predictions of A fractured mandate, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been able to deliver victory for the BJP which is coming to power for the third time.





The BJP, which bagged 20 seats, said it has received letters of support from the Maharshtrawadi Gomantak Party (2 seats) and three Independent MLAs, enabling the ruling party to cross the simple majority mark of 21.





The BJP won big in Uttarakhand getting 45 seats to retain power and was ahead in two in the 70-member Assembly even as incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost by 6,579 votes in Khatima, a seat he had been winning for the last two consecutive elections. In Manipur, the BJP won 31 seats and was leading in one in the 60-member assembly.