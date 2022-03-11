SC takes note of litigant’s apology for past conduct of filing cases against Azim Premji

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of unconditional apology of R Subramanian, who through various companies initiated a maze of “frivolous” litigations against Azim Premji and others, and said the ex-Wipro chairman took a “constructive” view by deciding to close it if they do not face “barrage” of future litigations.

Wipro Ex Chairman Azim Premji New Delhi : 'Indian Awake for Transparency' of Subramanian had filed a complaint in a Bengaluru trial court alleging illegality in the transfer of assets worth Rs 45,000 crore from three companies to a private trust and a newly formed company.