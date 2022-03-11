Top court seeks Centre’s reply on plea of Malayalam channel against ban on telecast

New Delhi :

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that it is issuing notice on the petition and would ask the Centre to place on record the file which was relied on by the high court.





It ordered, “Issue notice returnable on March 15, 2022 on the Special Leave Petition and application for interim relief. Respondents (Centre) shall produce all the relevant files on which reliance was placed by the high court”.





At the outset, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Dushyant Dave and Huzefa Ahmadi appearing for the Channel submitted that it is a case of gross abuse of power. Rohatgi said that renewal of licence does not require security clearance and the channel has been running for 12 years.





“I have been completely shut down. We are a small regional channel. I have hundreds of employees who have families to feed. Interim relief be granted”, he said, adding that there are over 2.5 crore viewers and in 2019, the channel was granted permission for downlinking.