Kejriwal: It’s a revolution in Punjab, will spread to all parts of country

New Delhi :

The people of the state with their huge mandate have also said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he said, referring to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ allegation that Kejriwal is “ready to take support” from separatist elements in Punjab to become the state’s chief minister.





Addressing AAP workers and leaders at its headquarters here, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given a huge mandate to the party even though “huge conspiracies” were hatched by rivals to stop it from winning the polls.





“All of them (political parties) came together and said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Today, through these (poll) results, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist, Kejriwal is a true son of India, a true patriot. People have announced the results. They said it’s not Kejriwal but you all are terrorists plundering the country,” the AAP chief said.





Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha on Thursday said, “In the coming days AAP will become a national force...the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress.”