Of big wins and bigger losses

New Delhi :

In an immediate political sense, the answer would clearly be Uttar Pradesh. By winning handsomely, and bucking anti-incumbency, the Bharatiya Janata Party has demonstrated that it continues to have a hold on a State that sends up 80 Lok Sabha MPs, one that is going to play a big role in determining the result in 2024.





The BJP may not have been able to match its stunning 2017 result, but it has done well enough to suggest that the popularity of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains undiminished.





Uttar Pradesh may be the State that most eyes are on, but do not ignore Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party has steamrolled every other contender.





This is the first State that AAP will rule in a full-fledged manner, its control over Delhi limited by the powers granted to the former Union Territory.





Punjab offers an opportunity for AAP to fulfil its promise of providing honest and transparent governance. Punjab may be a relatively small state, but the success or failure of the AAP experiment may determine whether there is place for a fresh and alternative form of governance – something that has a significance well beyond it.





Overall, the results should cheer the BJP, which also pocketed Uttarakhand comfortably and is poised to form governments in Manipur and Goa by emerging as the largest single party.





The Congress, in keeping with recent electoral record, has emerged as the biggest loser. In Punjab, it has only itself to blame by removing Amarinder Singh and allowing factionalism to blight the reputation of the party.





With the BJP nowhere in the picture and the Shiromani Akali Dal having lost its way, the moment was ripe for AAP, which came like a whiff of fresh air in a State that was tiring of its politicians and their shenanigans.





As expected in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party performed far better than it did in 2017, but not well enough to dislodge the BJP. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were reduced to marginal players in this essentially two-party race, where the electorate was heavily polarised on caste and religious lines.





By increasing the BJP’s vote share over 2017, even if it won less seats, Adityanath can now claim to be something of a mass leader, next only to Narendra Modi within the BJP. Clearly, his stance against what he called mafia violence – which he addressed with a mixture of ruthless action and loud rhetoric – had some resonance in a State wracked by social violence.





A preliminary analysis of the results suggest that the BJP held its OBC vote share and was not affected by the loss of the Jat (or farmer) vote, which some regarded would influence the result.





With these elections having been completed, the focus will now shift to the other north Indian States that go to the polls at the end of 2023. A victory in these States would place the BJP in what it regards as a good space in 2024. There is not a lot of time left for the Congress to reverse its string of political misfortunes.





The time is also probably a little too short for the AAP, which also made a political entry into Goa, to emerge as a more powerful contender. But the fate of 2024 will hinge on the ability of these parties to do exactly this, while forging a powerful opposition front.