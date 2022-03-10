People tried to malign Operation Ganga: Modi

Chennai :

Lauding BJP workers for ensuring an early Holi by making BJP victorious in four states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the election results highlight people's stamp of strong approval for the party's pro-poor and pro-active governance model.





Modi said "It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in #Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country. These people also tried to malign Operation Ganga. This is a big concern for the future of India."





"The aftermath of (Ukraine-Russia) war will be borne by every country. India has financial, defence, security, political ties with nations fighting the war...We import oil such as sunflower oil...International prices of coal, gas,fertilizers rising rapidly across the world," he added.





''It is a day of zest and festivities and this enthusiasm is for India's democracy,'' Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at the party's headquarters following its win in four state polls, and described it as 'jeet ka chauka'.