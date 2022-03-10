UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav wins Karhal seat with margin of 67,504 votes

Lucknow :

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has won from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district with a margin of 67,504 votes. According to Election Commission, Akhilesh got 1,48,196 votes with 60.12 per cent vote share. BJP's SP Singh Baghel came second to the seat with 80,692. Further, BSP candidate Kuladip Narayan got 15,701 votes.





Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh. As per the latest trends, BJP won 125 seats and is leading in 130 seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 39 seats while is leading 72 seats. Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 5 seats and have leads in three seats. Congress has won one seat and is leading in one seat. Bahujan Samaj Party could not manage to open its account so far. The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results.