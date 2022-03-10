Humbly accept people's verdict, will continue to work for people's interests: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi :

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the people's verdict in the assembly polls and will learn from it.





The party, he said, will continue to work for the interests of the people of the country.





Gandhi's comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP.





"Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi said on Twitter.