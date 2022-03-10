BJP takes lead in 4 out of 5 states, cadre celebrate across states

Chennai :

The Bharathiya Janata Party took lead in 4 of the 5 states in the Assembly polls that held recently. The party crossed half-way mark in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur and has been closing in on the numbers in Goa, according to early trends.





However, Congress trailing in all the five states.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat by about 4,000 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends available. The BJP was leading in 23 seats and the Congress in 12 constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.





The Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken a lead in 88 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former CM Amarinder Singh among the heavyweights who were trailing.