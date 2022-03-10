Goa: BJP leading on 8 seats, Congress, AAP on one each

Aam Aadmi Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are leading at one seat each.
Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party, according to early trends, was leading at atleast eight constituencies in the 40-seat Goa assembly as counting of votes began on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are leading at one seat each.
Further, the Election Commission website, at 9:30 am, showed that BJP leader Vishwajit Rane is leading at Valpoi assembly seat, Deviya Rane at Poriem, followed by independent candidates Laxmikant Parsekar in Mandrem and Utpal Parrikar in Panaji. Former Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who contested the recently held assembly election from Mandrem seat as an independent candidate, has said he is equidistant from both Congress and BJP, amid predictions of having a hung assembly in the state. "I was never with the Congress and BJP has cheated me so I am equidistant from both the parties and if I win and need to take a call will think about the interest of Goa," Parsekar told reporters.
