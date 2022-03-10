31,000 new polling booths created for Assembly polls: Sushil Chandra

Chennai :

Around 31,000 new polling booths created for Assembly polls. We created 1,900 polling booths that were run by women & large women participation was seen due to this. In 4 out of 5 states, the percentage of female voters were higher than that of male voters, said CEC Sushil Chandra amid counting of votes.





He added that the counting of votes is a transparent process. "There is a standard operating procedure under which we conduct the counting. Authorised polling agents of the political parties are allowed to come inside the counting centre," he said. He further said that 'Know your candidate' App was a successful initiative by EC.









"Supreme Court had decided that people with criminal backgrounds should be known to the voters. So, we created this app & out of 6,900 candidates, more than 1,600 were with a criminal background," he continued to add.