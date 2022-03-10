Results Live: BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri

Manipur CM Biren Singh offering prayers at Govindajee Temple in Imphal. (Credit: ANI)

* Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Panaji Assembly constituency.





* Two prominent BJP rebels Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa





* BJP leads in eight constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri, where MoU Ajay Teni's son Ashish Teni was accused of mowing down the protesting farmers.





* BJP ahead of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, AAP leads in Punjab





* In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission





* BJP takes early leads in Manipur (postal votes)





* Pramod Sawant (BJP) leads from Sanquelim, Goa





* Navjot Singh Sidhu trails, UP's BJP CM candidate Yogi Adityanath trails





* Azam Khan (SP) leads from Rampur, Punjab Congress CM candidate Channi leads from Charmekaur Sahib, SP CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav leads from Karhal.





* As the counting of votes begun at 8 am, early leads from Uttar Pradesh, Goa showed that the BJP was ahead by marginal numbers.





The exit-polls have predicted Yogi's second tenure in UP and AAP has been predicted to capture Punjab