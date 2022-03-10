Thu, Mar 10, 2022

Results Live: BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri

Published: Mar 10,202208:00 AM by Online Desk

Updated: Mar 10,202209:17 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Counting of votes polled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said. The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am.

Manipur CM Biren Singh offering prayers at Govindajee Temple in Imphal. (Credit: ANI)
Manipur CM Biren Singh offering prayers at Govindajee Temple in Imphal. (Credit: ANI)
Chennai:
Here are the latest updates

* Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Panaji Assembly constituency.

* Two prominent BJP rebels Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa 

* BJP leads in eight constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri, where MoU Ajay Teni's son Ashish Teni was accused of mowing down the protesting farmers. 

BJP ahead of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, AAP leads in Punjab

* In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission

BJP takes early leads in Manipur (postal votes)

* Pramod Sawant (BJP) leads from Sanquelim, Goa

* Navjot Singh Sidhu trails, UP's BJP CM candidate Yogi Adityanath trails

* Azam Khan (SP) leads from Rampur, Punjab Congress CM candidate Channi leads from Charmekaur Sahib, SP CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav leads from Karhal.

* As the counting of votes begun at 8 am, early leads from Uttar Pradesh, Goa showed that the BJP was ahead by marginal numbers.

* The exit-polls have predicted Yogi's second tenure in UP and AAP has been predicted to capture Punjab

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations