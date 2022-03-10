Results Live: BJP leads in Lakhimpur Kheri

Counting of votes polled in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said. The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am.
* Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Panaji Assembly constituency.
* Two prominent BJP rebels Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa
* BJP leads in eight constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri, where MoU Ajay Teni's son Ashish Teni was accused of mowing down the protesting farmers.
* BJP ahead of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, AAP leads in Punjab
* In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission
* BJP takes early leads in Manipur (postal votes)
* Pramod Sawant (BJP) leads from Sanquelim, Goa
* Navjot Singh Sidhu trails, UP's BJP CM candidate Yogi Adityanath trails
* Azam Khan (SP) leads from Rampur, Punjab Congress CM candidate Channi leads from Charmekaur Sahib, SP CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav leads from Karhal.
* As the counting of votes begun at 8 am, early leads from Uttar Pradesh, Goa showed that the BJP was ahead by marginal numbers.
* The exit-polls have predicted Yogi's second tenure in UP and AAP has been predicted to capture Punjab
