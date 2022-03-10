All 5 states set for vote counting from 8 am

New Delhi :

Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab Assembly elections set to begin at 8am. Opposition party workers, candidates, groups of aspiring teachers, ex-servicemen and Kisan Union members have set up camps outside Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal in Lucknow, the place where electronic voting machines (EVMs) and postal ballots have been stored in strong rooms.





In several districts, opposition party leaders began camping since Wednesday after ballot papers and EVMs were found in some vehicles. Samajwadi Party candidates have gathered at almost every counting centre in districts after their president Akhilesh Yadav gave a call to party workers to 'guard' the places where EVMs have been kept in every district.