Relation with China must have ‘3 mutuals’: Foreign Secretary

Shringla also said that India desires a good relationship with Pakistan, but it cannot be at the expense of its security.





The Foreign Secretary was speaking at an event at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.





“We have made it clear to China that peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the development of our relationship. “Development of India-China relationship has to be based on ‘three mutuals’ -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” Shringla said.





His comments came two days ahead of the 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China on the eastern Ladakh standoff.





Shringla said the neighbourhood comes “first and foremost” in India’s foreign policy priorities. “The neighbourhood first policy, at the instance of the prime minister, accords the highest priority to our relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka,” he said.





“It is these countries - with the exception of Pakistan - that we work most closely with,” he said. The Foreign Secretary said the countries in the neighbourhood are of special significance to India. “Our ties with these countries are underpinned by a shared history and culture. Policy initiatives taken by India - and its neighbours - have implications for each other,” he said.