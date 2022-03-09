Cong offers fridge, TV as gifts to workers for getting members

Bagalkot District :

As part of its digital membership campaigning in Karnataka, the Congress leaders of Badami assembly constituency in Bagalkote district represented by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah have offered unique gifts to workers for getting members for the party.





The hand bills which are being distributed in Badami and Guledagudda taluks list gifts such as fridge, LED television, and mobile phones to Congress leaders who would make maximum number of individuals join the party.





The hand bills having the photos of Sonia Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Congress’ Karnataka president D.K. Shivakumar are being distributed to the people and Congress workers.





The hand bill reads that fridge will be given for those workers who get more than 5,000 members while LED televisions will be distributed to those who get 3,000 plus members, Besides, workers who get more than 2,000 memberships will be given mobile phones.





Sources in the Congress party said that a decision in this regard has been taken by local leaders immediately after digital membership was kick-started on Monday, to distribute fridges, LED television and mobiles to boost membership of Congress party and strengthen its roots.





Nanjaiahnamath, Bagalkote District Congress President told IANS that it is not the programme of District Congress Committee.





“I have no idea who is circulating the hand bills. It is not a good idea. The workers seem to have come up with their own idea as competition. I will look into it,” he said.





Siddaramaiah had won by a narrow margin against BJP candidate Sriramulu in 2019 elections from Badami constituency. The senior Congress leader lost elections at Chamundeshwari constituency, from where his political career began, by a huge margin of over 30,000 votes.





Sensing trouble in Chamundeshwari constituency, Siddaramaiah, then Chief Minister, made a decision to contest from both the constituencies.